Benched: Free Dribbble Portfolio

4 hours ago from , Product Designer

Hello! I just launched a small side project for fun called Benched

With Benched, you can get your own personal portfolio up-and-running in a matter of minutes - completely free!

This includes:

  • A responsive portfolio template
  • Hosting
  • Custom domain support

You can find the step-by-step instructions here

or

You can check out the live template demo

Enjoy!

