Benched: Free Dribbble Portfolio
4 hours ago from Bradley Taunt, Product Designer
Hello! I just launched a small side project for fun called Benched
With Benched, you can get your own personal portfolio up-and-running in a matter of minutes - completely free!
This includes:
- A responsive portfolio template
- Hosting
- Custom domain support
You can find the step-by-step instructions here
or
You can check out the live template demo
Enjoy!
