What happened to the Smashing Magazine redesign?
4 hours ago from Todd Cantley, Everything Designer
The old one is back up: https://www.smashingmagazine.com/
Was the curvy red one so badly received they switched back?
not a fan of this design at all. my eyes dont know what to look at, or how to understand/categorize what i actually am trying to decode.
It is still visible at https://next.smashingmagazine.com/
Probably some glitches. So they temporarily rolled back?
