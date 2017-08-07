Sketch 4.6 Left & Right shortcuts gone
8 hours ago from Serkan Urhan, Design Team Lead @ Nesine.com
Please change shortcut names please. I can not align with one button because duplicated names.
When there's a conflict between two shortcuts that have the same name, you can specify the full path, using hyphen and right angle bracket, like this:
Then you can assign whatever you want to both "Left" or "Right" shortcuts.
