3 hours ago from Adam Marsden, Designer & Front-end Developer
It's been about 3 years since I've made any major changes to my branding or portfolio site. Over those years I've grown as a designer, developer and most importantly as a person, I want my new branding and site to reflect this growth.
I'm very proud of the work I've put into the design and development of this site and feel it shows off my style and skill.
What I've learnt the most from working on this is to step back from the screen, be inspired by the world and people around you, then to take that inspiration and use it in your work
Looking really good! What did you use to build the site? Looks like it's not using a CMS?
Hey Matt
Thank you for the kind words!
Everything here is HTML & Sass, I use my own grunt build set-up to compile each page via components that make up each layout e.g every page has a
head so I include that and pass variables to change things such as the
title and
description. So I use these for things such as the navigation and footer, think of them as includes in PHP but done via Grunt on build.
Would be interested if anyone would like me to explain this further in a blog post?
