Which topics do you think will be the most important for us to learn in order to advance our careers and develop professionally? (hackingui.typeform.com)
41 minutes ago from David Tintner, Cofounder @ HackingUI.com
Hey all, we created this survey to answer this question. We want to know what it is that people want to learn about. There are so many new fields being thrown at us as designers and developers. It's a bit overwhelming and it feels impossible to tackle them all. Our goal is to see what everyone else is thinking about and get some idea of which fields are going to be the most important for us to learn and stay up to date in.
The survey is super quick and should take just a minute or 2 to complete. Once we have the results, we are going to analyze the data and build a landing page featuring charts and analysis on Hacking UI so that everyone can see it.
Thanks a lot for your support!
