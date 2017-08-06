2 comments

  • Brian HintonBrian Hinton, 1 minute ago

    So HE is one of the reasons Messenger has turned into a busy mess of nonsense.

    0 points
  • Shashwat Amin, 1 minute ago

    Love it! Clean and to the point.

    Also like your wallpaper collection. Would be awesome if the previews were smaller tho

    0 points