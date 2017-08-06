23 What's the deal with Facebook's design for homepage and profile. (alignment and waste of space) 10 hours ago from priyank mistri, Marketing Specialist at Ultratec Special EffectsLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now