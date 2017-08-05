Bodymovin 4.10 now supports Android's AVD format

Bodymovin 4.10 now updated to support Android's AVD format so it can have better performance on Android since it's native, and easier to debug:

Update announcement link https://twitter.com/airnanan/status/893141362417311745

How to do it in AE with Bodymovin (by Nick Butcher) https://medium.com/@crafty/bodymovin-to-android-6e53e5f7a96

Pros and Cons of Lottie vs AVD in Android https://blog.prototypr.io/a-lottie-to-like-6670f2bed3c5

This is seriously great because you can then make some animation in AE, then export AVD to Android to take advantage of the native performance, and Lottie to iOS for compatibility.

Now I need some time to brush up my AE skill :P