  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    My heat maps beg to differ! It's definitely somewhere, just not where we thought it was.

  • Arix KingArix King, 1 hour ago

    What exactly is this trying to prove? I mean, I get it—the fold is too abstract now with so much variability from device to device... but, this website doesn't really explain anything.

    • B GB G, 38 minutes ago

      It's succeeding in proving that the 'fold' is a myth. It's a shame we still have to.

    • Marius Feraru, 29 minutes ago

      It gives you loads of articles that explain/document everything. And us scrolling to the bottom of the page to get that information is proving this point exactly.

      • Interested Curious, 1 minute ago

        the target is designers though, not a shopper in a hurry and comparing between sites, Ecommerce is the main place the fold is relevant. So long as it's not an entirely blank webpage, the content is typically present above the fold. Even if you send the user further down, thats just a part of the journey.

