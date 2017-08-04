Site design : Mathis Faivre (mathisfaiv.re)
10 hours ago from Mathis Faivre, Student
10 hours ago from Mathis Faivre, Student
i like the background effect and overall cleanliness. i'd try increasing the font size to get a fewer words per line. Also I get that block between the about text and footer creates some depth but it feels a bit redundant. maybe consider moving the info down there so the "hole" can be a frame or something. also minor detail but i was a bit thrown off by the boldness of the down arrow. seems a bit out of place with the light minimal techy feel of the site.
The background refresh is kinda cool, but pretty irrelevant to be honest. If it's something you do want to kind of "feature" though, I'd consider putting a tiny refresh icon or similar in the upper right of the page. No visitor is going to refresh the page without knowing... and many people may not visit more than once. This way, it's a little detail they see you put into the site.
Thanks you for you suggestion, It's a good idea ! I will work on this.
OP here, the background is random, so you can hit refresh to see another one ! they come from unsplash.com.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now