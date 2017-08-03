1 comment

  • Jurre Houtkamp, 5 minutes ago

    Hi everyone!

    Today we’re very excited to introduce Fiber, the first-ever Framer UI Kit. It’s a complete social-themed bundle with UI elements, multi-screen artboards, and native-level interactions ready to be customized to perfection. Create your next project by simply changing text, images, and animation values or pull apart your favorite components. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this kit is free forever so play around with it today —

    https://framer.com/fiber/?utm_source=designer-news&utm_campaign=fiber_patternkit

    If you still haven't tried Framer, start today and get four months for free! — https://goo.gl/yZJ2TN

