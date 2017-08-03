A Simple Crypto (currency) Primer (higher.team)
36 minutes ago from Jason Carulli, Design at Bitium
Jason Carulli, Design at Bitium
A friend put together a dead simple site to teach a basic understanding of crypto. As VCs race to the blockchain, we need to prepare for a new wave of startups that will be seeking designers to position their crypto in a soon to be crowded market.
