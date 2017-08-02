1 comment

  • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 15 minutes ago

    I guess I just have trouble seeing the difference between this and BrandBucket or Namerific.

    The layouts are effectively the same, but I guess there isn't much wiggle room with the ".com + logo" model.

    I will say these marks on average look better, but I would be curious as to how many people spending 4k+ on a brandable domain don't purchase a logomark crafted with their specific site/service in mind.

    1 point