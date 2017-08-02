Design Project & Consistency

Designers,

How do you ensure consistency when working on a multi-phase project with a team environment?

A separate Design System file can come handy, but importing assets from it to each new document can be cumbersome.

I've recently come across a SketchPluging "LingoApp" It seems a really promising, but I was wondering what practices do you or people in design industry follow to keep the consistency all across the project.

https://www.lingoapp.com/sketch/