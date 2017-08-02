Design Project & Consistency
5 hours ago from zulal ahmad, Freelance Designer
Designers,
How do you ensure consistency when working on a multi-phase project with a team environment?
A separate Design System file can come handy, but importing assets from it to each new document can be cumbersome.
I've recently come across a SketchPluging "LingoApp" It seems a really promising, but I was wondering what practices do you or people in design industry follow to keep the consistency all across the project.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now