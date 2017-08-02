Introducing Freehand Inside InVision (invisionapp.com)
2 hours ago from Stephen Olmstead, Design Partnerships @ InVision App
The Freehand format was introduced via Craft a few months back and we've been blown away A) by how quickly it has been adopted into design workflows and B) by how many unique scenarios the tool provides value in. Here’s a few fun ways we’ve been seeing it used today:
Wireframing - Internally we’re using it for ALL of our wireframing these days. Shape detection is the killer feature here enabling you to create perfect lines, rectangles, and ovals simply by holding the 'option' key while marking. Its crazy quick, meaningfully constrained, and 100% collaborative.
Design Feedback - Check out Dann Petty's excellent use case as he reviews the equally excellent Grabient on his show from this week!
Team Standups & Critiques - Many teams are using the Craft Freehand plugin to quickly drop in their Sketch or Photoshop art boards for quick design crits with stakeholders (bonus tip: this means your devs won't need to have Sketch/PS installed to collaborate!).
Redlining & Annotation - Jon Moore expounds on how Freehand has completely changed his redlining process when working with his team.
Digital Sketching - We’ve even seen some great digital sketches popping up including this amazing one by Jason Roache.
It’s live on all InVision accounts today. Check out the use cases above, give it a go here, and let us know what you think. :)
