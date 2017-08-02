3 comments

  • Stephen OlmsteadStephen Olmstead, 2 hours ago

    Hey DN - excited to let you know we’re introducing a new content type inside of InVision today alongside Prototypes and Boards; we call them Freehands.

    Introducing the Freehand content type in InVision!

    The Freehand format was introduced via Craft a few months back and we've been blown away A) by how quickly it has been adopted into design workflows and B) by how many unique scenarios the tool provides value in. Here’s a few fun ways we’ve been seeing it used today:

    It’s live on all InVision accounts today. Check out the use cases above, give it a go here, and let us know what you think. :)

    6 points