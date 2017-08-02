Can I convert a website into sketchapp file?

Hey guys, I have to redesign one of my earlier portfolio website which is like 4 years old. I don't have editable PSD or Sketch version and I ( preferably) don't want to start from scratch.. :(

Is there a way I can convert website into Sketch app? It's hardly 10-12 pages. Any pointer will be highly appreciated.

TIA, VM

  • Matt Smadner, 23 minutes ago

    Download paparazzi browser. Navigate to a page. Drag and drop it from the browser into your artboard.

    edit:

    Download Paparazzi – a free screenshot capture app for the mac.

    Launch Paparazzi, then type in any website’s URL into the URL bar and press ‘enter’. Wait until the screenshot loads, then launch Sketch, and drag the screenshot into any open Sketch document.

    In Sketch – filter the layer panel for the word “clip”, then select all layers and hit the ‘backspace’ key on your keyboard to delete all those layers. (These are the masks that keep you from selecting elements on your document.

    That’s pretty much it. Now you can cmd+click any layer to choose it, and hit ‘enter’ or double click to edit.

    • Simone MagurnoSimone Magurno, a minute ago

      I've used Paparazzi for years and I had no idea that this was an option, just tried it and works pretty well. Nice tip!

