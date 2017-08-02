Can I convert a website into sketchapp file?
5 hours ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by <3
Hey guys, I have to redesign one of my earlier portfolio website which is like 4 years old. I don't have editable PSD or Sketch version and I ( preferably) don't want to start from scratch.. :(
Is there a way I can convert website into Sketch app? It's hardly 10-12 pages. Any pointer will be highly appreciated.
TIA, VM
