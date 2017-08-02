Ask DN: Best links to learn illustration?
43 minutes ago from Yannik Schweinzer, Product Designer
I've been a huge fan of Adrian Fernandez's work recently and would love to learn more about how certain type of illustrations have been done, especially when it comes to creating atmosphere. What are resources you can recommend to get started?
