I gave myself 21 nights to design and build my portfolio site from the ground up. This is what happened. (richard.gazdik.blog)
1 hour ago from Richard Gazdik, product designer at YouAte
1 hour ago from Richard Gazdik, product designer at YouAte
Really cool!
This is awesome!
Really beautiful work.
Great - are you going to do a post about it, i'd love to read how you tackled it…
Sure, I'm planning to publish a longer post about all the technical details in the coming days.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now