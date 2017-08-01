Portfolio site in the third person. Does it add gravitas or seem a bit pretentious?

Working through my new portfolio site. Design done, pieces of work to showcase selected, writing copy… structure's there, most of it completed but I'm on the cusp of changing everything to the third person.

It sort of adds an extra something to me, it evokes a sense of experience and authority but at the same time, it just feels a little pretentious. I've seen other examples dotted around and haven't taken that much offence.

Would honestly love to hear your views on this especially from a hiring perspective.