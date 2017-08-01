Portfolio site in the third person. Does it add gravitas or seem a bit pretentious?

Working through my new portfolio site. Design done, pieces of work to showcase selected, writing copy… structure's there, most of it completed but I'm on the cusp of changing everything to the third person.

It sort of adds an extra something to me, it evokes a sense of experience and authority but at the same time, it just feels a little pretentious. I've seen other examples dotted around and haven't taken that much offence.

Would honestly love to hear your views on this especially from a hiring perspective.

  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 3 hours ago

    Scott recently read someone's about section in 3rd person... and it annoyed him very much. Scott thinks it is your site, it should about you, your team, and the client. If you were a company that would make more sense. However, that is just Scotts 2 cents.

