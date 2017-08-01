45 How to use Framer Design's dynamic type and sounds (designers.how)18 minutes ago from Scott Hurff, Co-founder, Designers.how Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now