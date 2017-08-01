File sharing for creators

Hey DN,

We just launched an early beta of CommonClip, a minimalistic file sharing platform for the creative industry.

Unlike most file sharing services, a share link on CommonClip not only allows others to access your files, but also lets them upload their files without creating an own account, which is perfect for creative projects with temporary external teams.

You can check us out at https://commonclip.com/ or watch a brief overview video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADbcVeKJlVw.

Thanks!

  • Nathan HueningNathan Huening, 7 hours ago

    What's a "creative"?

  • Chris SlowikChris Slowik, 7 hours ago

    This looks cool. One question.. when you were logged out and accessed the shared directory, you still had access to all the functions on the top. Can logged out users delete files? Is there an access log or some way to remove access for someone?

    • Milos Stokic, 6 hours ago

      Hey Chris, yes logged out users will have the ability to delete files, which is a good thing in many situations and might be bad in other situations. We know, that this a trade-off, but the idea is, that you can give others the ability to work with CommonClip, without forcing them to sign up for the service, which we found useful, when working with clients or freelancers. Removing access works like this: create a new folder, and move all the items that you want to "un-share" there. Then delete the shared folder. Note, in this beta version, drag and drop of files/folders is not implemented yet.

