File sharing for creators
13 hours ago from Milos Stokic, Founder
Hey DN,
We just launched an early beta of CommonClip, a minimalistic file sharing platform for the creative industry.
Unlike most file sharing services, a share link on CommonClip not only allows others to access your files, but also lets them upload their files without creating an own account, which is perfect for creative projects with temporary external teams.
You can check us out at https://commonclip.com/ or watch a brief overview video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADbcVeKJlVw.
Thanks!
