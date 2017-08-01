File sharing for creatives

2 hours ago from , Founder

Hey DN,

We just launched an early beta of CommonClip, a minimalistic file sharing platform for creatives.

Unlike most file sharing services, a share link on CommonClip not only allows others to access your files, but also lets them upload their files without creating an own account, which is perfect for creative projects with temporary external teams.

You can check us out at https://commonclip.com/ or watch a brief overview video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADbcVeKJlVw.

Thanks!

  • Chris SlowikChris Slowik, a minute ago

    This looks cool. One question.. when you were logged out and accessed the shared directory, you still had access to all the functions on the top. Can logged out users delete files? Is there an access log or some way to remove access for someone?

