UX Certification and conference recommendations

I have been given a budget to grow my skillset and industry knowledge. I want to invest my time and money in a certification or conference that will be valuable. Any recommendations?

  Alim Maasoglu, 4 hours ago

    You don't need any "UX" certification. It lately became a buzz word for many who don't know that there is real science, centered on human perception and cognition, behind it. It is often used for in an attempt to fancy up. It is a discipline that seeks to understand all of the ways that a person using a product. The best way to learn it by exploring yourself and implenting in your own projects.

    But there are many valuable sources that can help you. I can link some urls here as soon as I hit home.

