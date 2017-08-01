ESPN - Creative Practice - Concept (dribbble.com)
40 minutes ago from Matthew Cooper, Freelance Web, Ui, UX & Brand Designer
40 minutes ago from Matthew Cooper, Freelance Web, Ui, UX & Brand Designer
I'll be completely honest, I'm not a fan of this.
It's not because I'm a Celtics fan - and it's not even because it's an unsolicited design.
For me, it feels emotionally barren. The awkward vertical lines (competes against navigation and text) and the excessive whitespace doesn't balance well with most of the photography or call-outs in terms of scale. The photography also needs retouching and more emotion. I'd definitely take a little time to color correct them all to be consistent in tone throughout. The little details matter.
As a whole, I feel that it doesn't convey the passion you have for Kobe, nor convey the excitement he delivered on the court. It almost feels as if you were forcing everything into a rigid grid? Toss a little "chaos" into it to make it feel more alive and organic!
Most importantly, the "story" is missing. Because his career spanned so long, you're squeezing an amazing career into a dozen stats and facts. It needs more "meat". Maybe consider breaking things up into unique pages for each "chapter" of his career... the earlier years, the Celtics-Lakers years, and the finale. Each chapter should have it's own dedicated page. This give you more opportunities to tell his story and call out pivotal moments in his career - esp with video and imagery. I would also find a way to integrate interviews or quotes from other coaches and or players.
Sorry if this isn't typical "Dribbble" praise, but just trying to be honest. You should definitely take a second pass at it and hone this badboy! Keep tweaking at it and dialing it in based off other people's feedback. Keep at it man!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now