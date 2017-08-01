Sketch 46 (sketchapp.com)
1 hour ago from Teodor Decu, Product Designer
When measuring the distance between text layers, holding the Control key now measures the distance from the baseline and cap height, rather than the bounding box of the layer
Hallelujah! Invision and Zeplin people, if you're listening, will your products be updated to reflect these measurements, rather than bounding boxes for text?
But doesn't CSS only respect measuring against the "bounding box" ?
Yes, makes this hack for buttons with a leading icon work again: https://medium.com/sketch-app-sources/hacking-the-button-in-sketch-5cbce8526b3f
