  • Artem Nosenko, 1 hour ago

    Hello designers,

    I'm glad to introduce Zoommy 3.1!

    Version 3.1 includes:

    • increased the number of photos in the database to 80 000;
    • added autoupdater on Windows platform;
    • added the ability to clear the cache;
    • added the ability to change download folder (Available in menu bar);
    • signed with Developer Account of Mac App Store;

    Update available: http://zoommyapp.com/activity You need to update manually from the previous version to 3.1

    I hope you will enjoy!

