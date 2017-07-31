Ask DN: Advice for interviewing with other designers/creative leads?

I’ve started applying for jobs recently and have had a few interviews, but I’ve noticed a trend over the years: every time I’ve interviewed with a company’s founder/CEO, I’ve gotten a job offer. And every time I’ve interviewed with other designers/UX or UI leads without speaking to upper management, I’ve been passed over.

With my freelance background, I tend to gravitate towards explaining the ways I can help companies grow, earn a return on investment, get new customers, etc. I focus on the results instead of the process, and business owners love it.

But when I talk about those benefits to regular employees during the interview process, they don’t seem to care.

So, what sorts of things should I be highlighting and emphasizing when showcasing my work and process during the interviews? Instead of showing tangible results, what other things should I be showing that make me attractive to hire?