Ask DN: Advice for interviewing with other designers/creative leads?

2 hours ago from , UI Designer

I’ve started applying for jobs recently and have had a few interviews, but I’ve noticed a trend over the years: every time I’ve interviewed with a company’s founder/CEO, I’ve gotten a job offer. And every time I’ve interviewed with other designers/UX or UI leads without speaking to upper management, I’ve been passed over.

With my freelance background, I tend to gravitate towards explaining the ways I can help companies grow, earn a return on investment, get new customers, etc. I focus on the results instead of the process, and business owners love it.

But when I talk about those benefits to regular employees during the interview process, they don’t seem to care.

So, what sorts of things should I be highlighting and emphasizing when showcasing my work and process during the interviews? Instead of showing tangible results, what other things should I be showing that make me attractive to hire?

  • Benjamin RogersBenjamin Rogers, 12 minutes ago

    Hard to help too much without more insight, but it could be just a matter of how you're telling the story. It's great that you have the business objective in mind, but find a way to spin that differently when telling the story to a CEO versus a design team. Maybe focus more on the things that inspired you - cool things a competitor was doing or maybe a cool article you read regarding dark patterns - and then sell the discovery and creation process you went through. Occasionally pepper in how it'd be great to bounce ideas off a team and get inspired by the things they see too.

    In the end, the core story is the same, you just emphasizing different parts to hold the attention of a different audience.

    Team interview situations can be hard... because they are the gatekeepers. They probably have a certain fluid working style and they already have a particular co-worker in mind to keep it going.

    Sorry this isn't more helpful....

