Videos and Curriculum (React course for designers update 4)

Hey DN,

I'm thrilled to post another update about the React course for designers! Here are a few things I've done so far:

The official course name is now "React Essentials for Designers". It's going to cover a range of topics aiming to show you a complete picture of how an app is made with React and important tools in the ecosystem.

Curriculum: I've fleshed out the curriculum, learning goals and requirements. Please check out this page.

I've fleshed out the curriculum, learning goals and requirements. Please check out this page. Videos! I've created a couple of videos about components, props and state. See here on the curriculum page. My goal is that you should be able to understand the concepts here even without JavaScript knowledge.

What do you think? I'd really appreciate your feedback!

BTW: I have some other course ideas based on the feedback I've received so far, but let me focus on this one for now. :)

Please upvote this if you think it's useful! Thanks!

Linton