Show DN: Destroy my portfolio

Product Designer at VTEX

Hi DN!

It's portfolio season once again, and here I pledge my humble portfolio to your merciless critique. I've been doing it for quite some time, so this will probably gonna hurt. Some specific feedback I'm looking for:

  • Yes, it is wordy. But is it boring? It is easy to scan for important information in the case studies?

  • Is using Medium articles / external Dribbble links bad? Does it gets in the way of navigation or visualizing the projects?

Unleash your inner design critic! (or maybe not, just kidding)

http://danielfos.co

PS: I'd like to thank everyone regardless of feedback, I've inspired myself in a bunch of great portfolios I've seen here in DN <3

  • Lee Beckwith, 2 minutes ago

    Hi,

    Nice portfolio. I think it's cool you can code as well as design. I'll just skip to a couple criticisms for you.

    • I think the 3 cases is a good start, and I like that the portfolio concept is simple. However I think you can clean up the typography to make it easier to scan. The summary about yourself at the top that's narrowly aligned left, then the alternating side titles, all that doesn't mix that well because it takes the reader too much time to figure out what's going on. Since each case study is visually complicated with the image collage plus the title and description on alternating sides, overall it's overly designed. I think you should make the titles on the same side of the page and try and make each case study bar simpler. Also since there is an animated background that adds to the overall visual complexity and makes it more about the design than the content, which again is like a meal that's made too hard to eat. Even if the ingredients are good.

    • The contents of each case study has different places where the text starts adding further visual complexity, rather than starting the text on the same line.

    • "Selected Work" is really close to the actual selected work itself, and since it's on the opposite side as the title for the first case, it looks like it's actually part of the content rather than a section header.

    • I personally don't like to read Medium articles for a variety of reasons. And they're probably not popular reasons. But my opinion is that if the case studies were contained in this site it would be easier for me to read each one and navigate back. Sending me away to these really big articles seems like too much investment in a portfolio. I guess it depends on what you're trying to get out of your portfolio. But I like ones that are really simple, and have a couple quick stories that I can get through in a few minutes. This seems more like a 1-2 hour investment to read everything here.

    Overall I really like the concept of your 3 skill sets. But I would make the design section a lot simpler, especially typographically, and I would also consider getting rid of the animated background. Probably since you spent a lot of time here it's easy to think other people will also spend a lot of time here. But rather than designing for that, my humble suggestion is to design for a 3-5 minute read and have a good feeling and impact for the first time visitor.

  • Dan Nanasi, a minute ago

    Your About page is lacking. I want to learn more about you as a person, and while you briefly mention that you sketch, I get the impression that your work is all-encompassing. What do you do when you're not working? DO you do anything when you're not working?

    You have an opportunity to set the stage for how you're going to integrate with a team, not just in terms of skillset.

  • Caleb SylvestCaleb Sylvest, a minute ago

    I think it's great. Exactly what a portfolio should be. Good work, shows that you're well rounded, simple and clear design but not boring. Has just enough sparkle.

