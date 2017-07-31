Ask DN: Destroy my portfolio
7 hours ago from Daniel Fosco, Product Designer at VTEX
Hi DN!
It's portfolio season once again, and here I pledge my humble portfolio to your merciless critique. I've been doing it for quite some time, so this will probably gonna hurt. Some specific feedback I'm looking for:
Yes, it is wordy. But is it boring? It is easy to scan for important information in the case studies?
Is using Medium articles / external Dribbble links bad? Does it gets in the way of navigation or visualizing the projects?
Unleash your inner design critic! (or maybe not, just kidding)
PS: I'd like to thank everyone regardless of feedback, I've inspired myself in a bunch of great portfolios I've seen here in DN <3
