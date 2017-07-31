Hall Monitor - Monitor everything in one place. (hallmonitor.co)
2 hours ago from Aaron Relph, Designer
Love the logo and clean color theme :)
Hey y'all! I've been working on this for a while and am excited to finally launch it.
Hall Monitor brings all your apps - Stripe, Shopify, Twitter, Instagram, and more - into unified automated reports, delivered to Slack or your inbox.
It's a great way to keep everyone in-the-know and easily monitor the apps and services you use every day. You'll get everything at a glance with automated daily, weekly, and monthly reports.
No more adding ∞ number of team members to ∞ number of dashboards. Hall Monitor automatically rounds up your most important metrics in clear and easy-to-understand reports delivered to your Slack team or inbox.
