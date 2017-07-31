Riangle - Portfolio (riangle.com)
1 hour ago from Luan Gjokaj, Creative Director & Interaction Designer
1 hour ago from Luan Gjokaj, Creative Director & Interaction Designer
Slllloooooowwww
Heavy stuff
Very nice work, do you used webflow by any chance?
Thank you! Nope I coded this, it would be impossible to manage all the little details in Webflow I guess. I did a build to kickstart the development workflow for static pages and used it for this project too, check it out: https://staticbuild.website/
Thanks a lot, mate, I am in the process of creating my website and I am using webflow , I have to say that it is really impressive!
Very nice work on deep-impact btw!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now