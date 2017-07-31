A WP theme (or something else) to use as a online styleguide?
7 hours ago from Oskar Pettersson, Digital Art Director @ Most Studios
Hi all!
I'm creating a styleguide for an app project. I'm looking for the best way to store and mange it online, something like MailChimp (https://ux.mailchimp.com/patterns) or Yelp (https://www.yelp.com/styleguide) have.
My idea is a wordpress setup. I've also looked at Huge Incs solution, witch looks nice (https://hugeinc.github.io/styleguide/).
What's your setup of choice? Do you have any suggestion on WP themes?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now