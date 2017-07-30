Thoughts on the Macbook Pro Touch Bar — Make the Buttons Wider

I've been using the 2016 15" Macbook Pro for the past two months and I actually like the touchbar, but I feel it doesn't do much to enhance my productivity and I'd say the one change that would deliver the most significant improvement is this: make the buttons wider.

The one concern I've seen come up again and again, and something I myself experience, is that you have to take your eyes off the screen to look at it before using it, unlike shortcuts on the keyboard where you only use muscle memory. To make matters worse, the buttons are tiny and require a good degree of precision to hit. So what if the few buttons that each of us actually use most frequently would take up all of the available space - the degree of precision required to hit a button would be much smaller (since you only need to get it right on the x axis and there are no consequences if you slam your whole finger on the y axis), and it would be a lot easier to learn that the first ~25% of the touchbar does A and the next 25% does B and so on.

All Apple would have to do is make it so that buttons take 100% of the space, so people who prefer having all options in there can keep things the way they are, and those who only frequently use a few actions (which I expect is a good segment of the user base), could have a much nicer, much more forgiving experience. Here are a few examples:

Safari showing my top sites: ---

Mail: --

My logic is that with such wide buttons, they'd become so easy to hit that we could set the top most frequently used actions for each app then use them effortlessly, instead of having the full top bar of the UI on the touch bar and not use any of it.

What are your thoughts on this?

  • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, 1 hour ago

    What I find ironic is this is that Apple have already made a similar decision with Safari Tabs. In Safari, the tabs fill the entire width of the window, while in Firefox, the tabs have a max-width.

    Having not used a Touchbar, I'm not sure which I would prefer, but I think the shortcut key-sized buttons were a safe and familiar place to start. It leads to a predictable layout, which probably helps people get used to the new feature.

    • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 1 minute ago

      Hm, that's a fair point that keeping them the same size would get people to get used to them, but that would take an insane feat of memory if you are using the full UI with 5-10 shortcuts, and for those who chose to customise the touch bar to a more manageable size, we get a less forgiving experience.

      I know Apple has some buttons be wide and some not (safari tabs take all the available space, the Move To button in mail is several times wider than others, but of fixed width see here ), so it will be a while before they get their stuff together.

  • Jonathan BrodheimJonathan Brodheim, 1 hour ago

    The one concern I've seen come up again and again, and something I myself experience, is that you have to take your eyes off the screen to look at it before using it, unlike shortcuts on the keyboard where you only use muscle memory. To make matters worse, the buttons are tiny and require a good degree of precision to hit.

    Your solution work because there are three options in each, but what happens when the system is showing more than three optiions? I assume they would scale like Safari tabs until there isn’t any more space (the size they are currently) and the user will still have to scroll/interact to see more options.

    With that said, I’m surprised the larger buttons shown in your mocks aren't the default behavior, but I don’t think that will help with the issue you are describing. You don't have to look @ a keyboards because they are always fixed. But if you are switching apps all the time, your context changes as well. In one app the same button will be a tab switcher for a website, and in another that same tap area will create new message. No matter what, the user has to look down to see what that section of the tab bar is doing, regardless of the size of the UI.

    • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 29 minutes ago

      Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

      That is what I meant when I said the buttons should take all the available space. So with 3 buttons, each takes 33%, with 5 buttons each takes 20% and so on until you hit a minimum size (the current one), then you have to scroll.

      I don't agree with your large point: yes keys are always the same and are easier to remember once learned, but at the same time most of us will only use a handful of actions for each app so if every time you want to send an email you go for the the first 33% of the touchbar, you will eventually get used to it and it might even be possible for users to be able to do it faster than finding the two keys for the shortcut (CMD + D).

      I am not saying this change I'm suggesting would make the touch bar the pinnacle of input, just that it would become more useful if the buttons were fewer and easier to hit.

      • Jonathan BrodheimJonathan Brodheim, 21 minutes ago

        Fair enough. I think the main issue with the touch bar is that it makes so much sense for non-pro users (those who don't know that keyboard commands and shortcuts even exist), but it was introduced on a "pro" machine.

        My point about the sizing is that in one app it might be 33%, but in another it could be 20% or 50%. Sure this might work for the left-most action in all apps, but for the rest you will have to looks down regardless. That is, unless you have an impeccable memory :P

  • Connor NorvellConnor Norvell, 2 hours ago

    I'd be interested to see A/B as well. I have to look for anything i want to press, half the time my volume will be too loud in my headphones, so I'll try to slide the volume down and end up lowering my brightness... bigger buttons across the board would be nice imo. maybe a hotkey (like holding ~) to open more options or something for extra UI would work well. I could see this working!

    • Cristian MoiseiCristian Moisei, 1 hour ago

      Thanks for commenting. Two things that could help in the meantime (if you didn't already know about them):

      • If you hold down the FN key you can get the old media control keys back (or the FN keys if that's the setting you have in System preferences). I use this for Next / Prev. track, but you could use it for adjusting the volume.
      • High Sierra will apparently introduce a new gesture for switching the volume and brightness by just swiping on the icon once for each step and double tapping for muting.

      None of these are in my opinion as useful as wider buttons, but I still hope it helps.

