Thoughts on the Macbook Pro Touch Bar — Make the Buttons Wider

I've been using the 2016 15" Macbook Pro for the past two months and I actually like the touchbar, but I feel it doesn't do much to enhance my productivity and I'd say the one change that would deliver the most significant improvement is this: make the buttons wider.

The one concern I've seen come up again and again, and something I myself experience, is that you have to take your eyes off the screen to look at it before using it, unlike shortcuts on the keyboard where you only use muscle memory. To make matters worse, the buttons are tiny and require a good degree of precision to hit. So what if the few buttons that each of us actually use most frequently would take up all of the available space - the degree of precision required to hit a button would be much smaller (since you only need to get it right on the x axis and there are no consequences if you slam your whole finger on the y axis), and it would be a lot easier to learn that the first ~25% of the touchbar does A and the next 25% does B and so on.

All Apple would have to do is make it so that buttons take 100% of the space, so people who prefer having all options in there can keep things the way they are, and those who only frequently use a few actions (which I expect is a good segment of the user base), could have a much nicer, much more forgiving experience. Here are a few examples:

Safari showing my top sites:

Mail:

My logic is that with such wide buttons, they'd become so easy to hit that we could set the top most frequently used actions for each app then use them effortlessly, instead of having the full top bar of the UI on the touch bar and not use any of it.

What are your thoughts on this?