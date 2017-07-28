28 comments

  • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, 1 day ago

    $49/month?

    21 points
  • Stuart McCoyStuart McCoy, 1 day ago

    You have got to be kidding me? Implementing the form action in today's age of CMS' is child's play. If you can't do that then you should quit your day job and start flipping burgers for a living.

    4 points
    • Steve StruttSteve Strutt, 1 day ago

      Lots of people want a simple, static website with no backend (think anything hosted on GitHub Pages or any Jekyll site).

      For those users, being able to have a contact form with zero server-side code might be a killer feature.

      That said, I don't think the user I'm talking about will be willing to pony up $49/mo.

      9 points
      • Axel ValdezAxel Valdez, 8 hours ago

        I'm that user with my personal site. And you're completely right.

        1 point
      • Dean HaydenDean Hayden, 14 hours ago

        For that price they could have an Adobe CC subscription. Sure, they couldn't have a form working on their website but they could …

        1 point
    • nusu alabuga, 20 hours ago

      We have created Formcarry Pricing Survey it will take just 1 minute, share your opinions with us!

      Thank you for the feedback!

      0 points
  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 2 days ago

    $49, lol

    3 points
  • Juan RamirezJuan Ramirez, 1 day ago

    49 a month...lol

    3 points
  • Charlie PrattCharlie Pratt, 10 hours ago

    FYI, the "Examples" page feels more like docs or FAQ. Expected to see something in action.

    2 points
    • nusu alabuga, 8 hours ago

      Hey, Charlie

      Yes, you're right it looks like FAQ page but we are growing slowly and making changes using feedbacks. Every feedback makes us better.

      Thanks for the feedback.

      0 points
  • Robin Ebers, 20 hours ago

    Agree, when I saw the prices I was like... what?! :)

    2 points
    • nusu alabuga, 17 hours ago

      Hey, Robin!

      Just think about it, for small businesses and startups, utilizing low-cost pricing can be detrimental to your long-term success. Actually, our product is cheaper than other form services that include our features, and we are providing perfect features like integration with Zapier, exporting data to CSV, integration with Salesforce and many integrations like these.

      Thanks for the feedback.

      0 points
      • Josh Neuroth, 15 hours ago

        Ehh. Looks like an amazing product. I was super excited until I realized the pricing was monthly instead of yearly...buzzkill. I think you're pricing yourself out of a huge market. There are tutorials out there where you can connect a html form to google sheets for free. It's a bit complex for the average user. At least compete with Wufoo pricing and offer a better UX for relatively the same price.

        3 points
  • Alec LomasAlec Lomas, 1 day ago

    tired: formcarry

    wired: formspree

    2 points
    • Nathan HueningNathan Huening, 1 day ago

      expired: formkeep

      1 point
    • nusu alabuga, 1 day ago

      Hey, Alec

      if you want to compare Formcarry with Formspree you can look at Formcarry vs. Formspree, for individual users I suggest use Formspree, we primarily targeting agencies and enterprises who are creating digital marketing strategies and we provide Zapier support for that.

      Thanks for the feedback.

      0 points
  • James FutheyJames Futhey, 1 day ago

    Built one of these 2 years ago, got a ton of interest. Talked to around 100 people using it (it was free). Came to the conclusion that no one would pay any significant amount of money for this.

    Maybe things have changed! But I doubt the market will bear $588 a year or more. There's a market, but it's more of a convenience thing than a pain to solve.

    That being said, this looks beautiful and is probably the most comprehensive solution I've come across. Congrats on the launch!

    2 points
  • Tropical HoochTropical Hooch, 1 hour ago

    Formspree works for me https://formspree.io/

    1 point
  • Mitchell KnightMitchell Knight, 18 hours ago

    Who is the market for a product like this? I can't imagine a smaller company would pay $49/month for the "basic" package and a large organization could easily handle form processing without using a 3rd-party service.

    1 point
    • Alex ChanAlex Chan, a minute ago

      I think these services are tailored towards developers who want to build and deploy static sites without any backend or database to worry about.

      But yes, I agree. This is seems like a pretty narrow market.

      0 points
    • nusu alabuga, 16 hours ago

      Hey Mitchell,

      We are targeting agencies and enterprises who are creating digital marketing strategies, that's why we support Zapier, our primary target is not individuals and smaller companies for those there are already formspree and formbucket we stand for features they don't provide.

      thanks for the feedback!

      0 points
  • Robert Williams, a minute ago

    itt - people hating on this app because its "too expensive"

    0 points
  • zafer onay, 1 day ago

    I will buy for sure, lol.

    0 points