Formcarry — Hassle Free Forms For Designers and Developers (formcarry.com)
2 days ago from nusu alabuga, Full-Stack Developer
2 days ago from nusu alabuga, Full-Stack Developer
$49/month?
Cheaper than formkeep, anyway
Agreed. This is a much needed service. But I can do the exact same thing on Zapier starting at $20/month, and there's even a free plan. Not to mention all the other tools Zapier provides.
You can do the same thing with MailChimp for free, fwiw.
If community shares almost same thoughts about pricing, we should do some changes. We have created Formcarry Pricing Survey it will take just 1 minute, share your opinions with us!
Thank you all for feedbacks!
You have got to be kidding me? Implementing the form action in today's age of CMS' is child's play. If you can't do that then you should quit your day job and start flipping burgers for a living.
Lots of people want a simple, static website with no backend (think anything hosted on GitHub Pages or any Jekyll site).
For those users, being able to have a contact form with zero server-side code might be a killer feature.
That said, I don't think the user I'm talking about will be willing to pony up $49/mo.
I'm that user with my personal site. And you're completely right.
For that price they could have an Adobe CC subscription. Sure, they couldn't have a form working on their website but they could …
We have created Formcarry Pricing Survey it will take just 1 minute, share your opinions with us!
Thank you for the feedback!
$49, lol
49 a month...lol
FYI, the "Examples" page feels more like docs or FAQ. Expected to see something in action.
Hey, Charlie
Yes, you're right it looks like FAQ page but we are growing slowly and making changes using feedbacks. Every feedback makes us better.
Thanks for the feedback.
Agree, when I saw the prices I was like... what?! :)
Hey, Robin!
Just think about it, for small businesses and startups, utilizing low-cost pricing can be detrimental to your long-term success. Actually, our product is cheaper than other form services that include our features, and we are providing perfect features like integration with Zapier, exporting data to CSV, integration with Salesforce and many integrations like these.
Thanks for the feedback.
Ehh. Looks like an amazing product. I was super excited until I realized the pricing was monthly instead of yearly...buzzkill. I think you're pricing yourself out of a huge market. There are tutorials out there where you can connect a html form to google sheets for free. It's a bit complex for the average user. At least compete with Wufoo pricing and offer a better UX for relatively the same price.
tired: formcarry
wired: formspree
expired: formkeep
Hey, Alec
if you want to compare Formcarry with Formspree you can look at Formcarry vs. Formspree, for individual users I suggest use Formspree, we primarily targeting agencies and enterprises who are creating digital marketing strategies and we provide Zapier support for that.
Thanks for the feedback.
Built one of these 2 years ago, got a ton of interest. Talked to around 100 people using it (it was free). Came to the conclusion that no one would pay any significant amount of money for this.
Maybe things have changed! But I doubt the market will bear $588 a year or more. There's a market, but it's more of a convenience thing than a pain to solve.
That being said, this looks beautiful and is probably the most comprehensive solution I've come across. Congrats on the launch!
Thank you for your precious feedback, we think we need to do some changes if you want to share your thoughts with us, visit Formcarry Pricing Survey it will take just 1 minute!
Formspree works for me https://formspree.io/
Who is the market for a product like this? I can't imagine a smaller company would pay $49/month for the "basic" package and a large organization could easily handle form processing without using a 3rd-party service.
I think these services are tailored towards developers who want to build and deploy static sites without any backend or database to worry about.
But yes, I agree. This is seems like a pretty narrow market.
Hey Mitchell,
We are targeting agencies and enterprises who are creating digital marketing strategies, that's why we support Zapier, our primary target is not individuals and smaller companies for those there are already formspree and formbucket we stand for features they don't provide.
thanks for the feedback!
itt - people hating on this app because its "too expensive"
I will buy for sure, lol.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now