AMA: Figma 2.0

Hey DN, I’m Dylan, CEO of Figma. You may have seen our Figma 2.0 news (https://blog.figma.com/figma-2-0-now-with-prototyping-and-developer-handoff-1b309a5d025c) earlier this week, which updated our design and collaboration tool to include prototyping and developer hand off. We enjoyed the Designer News debate on the new features Tuesday, and wanted to hold an AMA to answer any burning questions you still have.

In case you missed the news entirely, here are the highlights:

In Figma the prototype is the design file, so it never goes out of date. As you make changes to your files, they’ll be reflected in real time in your presentations… no exporting necessary.

You can tweak frames or add screens to prototypes in real time while others watch. We’re already finding this hugely helpful in design critiques at Figma.

No need for endless versioning…or the crazy naming conventions that other tools require to order your artboards (good-bye artboard 1, artboard a1, artboard a1b, artboard a1bcdefgahhhhhfuckthis).

My new fav: You can navigate presentations from your phone. Any designers who dream of strolling the conference room like you’re giving a TED talk, this is your moment.

You can use components (symbols) with hot spots, so when you set a navigation from a component once, it will populate through all instances

Developers can access Developer Handoff tools in “view-only” mode, which means (1) they won’t accidentally mess up design files and (2) Figma teams do not have to pay for them to access!

You can create a Figma file for free at figma.com. Questions? Hit me! I'll be around from 9-11 AM PST, and our team will answer some questions after that as well.