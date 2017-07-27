AMA: Figma 2.0

Hey DN, I’m Dylan, CEO of Figma. You may have seen our Figma 2.0 news (https://blog.figma.com/figma-2-0-now-with-prototyping-and-developer-handoff-1b309a5d025c) earlier this week, which updated our design and collaboration tool to include prototyping and developer hand off. We enjoyed the Designer News debate on the new features Tuesday, and wanted to hold an AMA to answer any burning questions you still have.

In case you missed the news entirely, here are the highlights:

  • In Figma the prototype is the design file, so it never goes out of date. As you make changes to your files, they’ll be reflected in real time in your presentations… no exporting necessary.
  • You can tweak frames or add screens to prototypes in real time while others watch. We’re already finding this hugely helpful in design critiques at Figma.
  • No need for endless versioning…or the crazy naming conventions that other tools require to order your artboards (good-bye artboard 1, artboard a1, artboard a1b, artboard a1bcdefgahhhhhfuckthis).
  • My new fav: You can navigate presentations from your phone. Any designers who dream of strolling the conference room like you’re giving a TED talk, this is your moment.
  • You can use components (symbols) with hot spots, so when you set a navigation from a component once, it will populate through all instances
  • Developers can access Developer Handoff tools in “view-only” mode, which means (1) they won’t accidentally mess up design files and (2) Figma teams do not have to pay for them to access!

You can create a Figma file for free at figma.com. Questions? Hit me! I'll be around from 9-11 AM PST, and our team will answer some questions after that as well.

  • Joacim NilssonJoacim Nilsson, 44 minutes ago

    First (I like Figma)

  • Evan CancelliereEvan Cancelliere, 1 hour ago

    Hi Dylan,

    With a strong background in development, I feel that I'm in a unique position to 'design in code', and often choose to build prototypes with real development tools instead of design tools such as Sketch, Framer, or Figma.

    My hypothesis has become that a design made with real code will always be stronger in it's essence than one built on a canvas, albeit with weaker visuals.

    What are your opinions or thoughts on 'designing in code'?

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 43 minutes ago

      Good question, and one I think about a lot.

      Personally, I don't see this as an "either or" proposition. Designers should pick whatever tool is best for the job. Long term, I see lots more designers using code as a tool, and I think we will see developers starting to do more work that today we might call "design" as well.

      One interesting trend I've noticed is that design is often used for communication of ideas. I think Figma is great for this because it's so lightweight; this is something I don't think will move to code anytime soon.

      I think it's great for designers to push engineers and vice versa; code is powerful but can also be limiting, especially if it reinforces existing constraints. Some of the best design work we've done at Figma (ex: vector networks) has been the result of designers and engineers working in close pairs and building off each other's ideas.

  • Thomas Lowry, 28 minutes ago

    I've heard rumbling that there is an API planned for some Figma integrations or add ons. I don't know what your vision is, but if it is plugins, is there a plan to enforce some quality control or some sort of "Figma approved" centralized place to add them? One of my biggest turn-offs with Sketch's plugin system is the varying quality of plugins, there is no adherence to design them to any UI or UX standards (they don't blend in well with the UI or feel integrated), and some of them aren't tested to work in newer versions.

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 8 minutes ago

      Loving all the questions about plugins / add ons. Like I said in my response to another question, we're not going to roll out a plugin system until we know we can support in for the long term. We are looking into a web API that will let you get data out of Figma, though. If you are interested in this, please let me know!

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 40 minutes ago

    I'm loving Figma! The collaboration part is winning me over. Some quick questions

    • Any chance you're adding simple transitions between artboards on the prototyping part?
    • Any plan on opening up Figma to allow developers to create plugins?
    • Other than Figma, which other design tool or app do you love?
    • Favorite type of ice cream?
    • Useless talent?

    You can limit yourself to only answer the first two questions, lol

    • Andrew RichardsonAndrew Richardson, 18 minutes ago

      Overlay option would be great as well. Maintaining multiple artboards that are 90% the same and only small things change state is a bit tedious. It'd be nice to make smaller artboards for specific elements to change when interacted with.

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 29 minutes ago

      Ha, good questions!

      1. We've heard a lot of requests for this since launching 2.0 and it's something the team is talking about! Stay tuned!
      2. Currently exploring a variety of ways to build on top of Figma. We're biased towards building a web API first to get data out of Figma which we think would unlock a bunch of awesome use cases. If you would be interested in developing on top of a Figma API, ping me! [my first name] @ figma.com.
      3. One app that has changed my life is https://www.getspar.com/. Basically it helps you get motivated to build new habits through mechanisms like social accountability, competition and loss aversion. It made me go from a sedentary lifestyle to marathon training.
      4. Definitely my mom's homemade blackberry ice cream :) I grew up in Northern California where there are a lot of wild blackberries and I love this time of year because I associate it with picking blackberries and making pie / ice cream.
      5. We just had a "variety show" (talent optional) at Figma. Was super fun and it was amazing to see how much talent there was on the Figma team! This year I had a small solo (just a few measures) and I think I sort of convinced the team I could sing :)
      • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 25 minutes ago

        Thanks for answering, Dylan! Really appreciate it :)
        Great to see you're working on an API! And I'm sure your voice is lovely, lol.

  • Andrew RichardsonAndrew Richardson, 44 minutes ago

    Are there plans for an offline mode? I love Figma and using it connected is fantastic but if I want to get some work done while at an airport with poor wifi or on a road trip is basically out of the question, I'd have to rely on Sketch. A offline mode where I can make changes and publish them when I get connected would be great.

    2 points
    • Johnny Rodriguez, 41 minutes ago

      Agree with this! My first 2 days using Figma happened to be traveling to and from two airports and that was my immediate concern. Would love to see something like this.

    • Thomas Lowry, 39 minutes ago

      I used Figma on a trip and started working on wifi...got on the plane where I did not, and the software seemed to keep working and sync fine when I had wifi again. Did I discover some black magic? Probably only worked because I already had the file loaded. Interested in Dylan's answer as well!

      • Andrew RichardsonAndrew Richardson, 13 minutes ago

        I haven't actually tested it extensively. Does it work if you start it up without connection?

        • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 9 minutes ago

          Nope, that doesn't work yet — and is what I'd consider a true offline mode. Right now if you go offline while using Figma you should be able to do work but the file won't be saving. When you reconnect, we attempt to save the file. However, just because it should work this way doesn't mean it's something we've spent a lot of time supporting, so I don't recommend it because it's possible to lose work.

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 36 minutes ago

      Hey Andrew, we definitely can and want to do offline mode someday. We're a small startup, so we have to pick our battles and this isn't something we are currently working on. As the only tool that works online, we've chosen to invest in making that area of Figma better.

  • Johnny Rodriguez, 43 minutes ago
    1. Do you think Figma will ever have more complex prototyping capabilities built in?
    2. Any estimates for how much the Enterprise version of Figma will be (Coming 2018)?
    3. One reason for my hesitation to switch to Figma is the lack of plugins and integrations. Do you imagine Figma having a plugin community similar to Sketch?

    I know that Figma may be the future of design for me and my design team, but would love to get more insight! I think it's amazing what you guys are doing btw!

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 12 minutes ago

      Hi, Johnny! Thanks for your kind words about Figma.

      1. Right now we are more focused on basic prototyping. We did a bunch of user research before building out prototyping and concluded that the majority of people don't need advanced motion graphics functionality. For when they do need it, we integrate with Framer, which I think is a great prototyping tool.

      2. We're very much in requirements gathering mode for enterprise right now. We've learned that we're in a great place for security but there are other areas (ex: org wide administration) that we haven't thought a lot about yet. The enterprise interest definitely caught us by surprise; we didn't expect customers like Microsoft, Walgreens, PWC etc to be using Figma this soon! Once we understand enterprise requirements more we'll be thoughtful about a pricing model that makes sense for larger organizations and is easy for them to manage.

      3. We're more focused on integrations than plugins right now. Starting to build out a web API that will let other services get data out of Figma. We don't take building integrations / plugin systems lightly... stability, robustness and sound engineering are super important to our team, so you won't see us roll something out until we are confident we can support a system like this long term.

  • David Steelcart, 38 minutes ago

    What's your day to day like as CEO of figma? Are you still designing things?

    1 point
    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 22 minutes ago

      Hey, David! I'm not assigned to any engineering or design tasks currently. I'm proud to have hired a design + engineering team that is WAY stronger than me :)

      Don't get me wrong — I give strong feedback when it's important and try to steer things in the right direction — but I don't think I'd pass our current design / engineering hiring bar.

      In terms of my day to day, it's pretty varied. Things you might find me spending time on in a given day: supporting the team on various ongoing product efforts, talking with customers in person or via Intercom, making sure everyone at Figma knows (and is bought into) what's going on and LOTS of recruiting: https://www.figma.com/careers if you are interested!

  • Johan Ronsse, 1 hour ago

    First of all, love Figma, wonder why not more teams are using it.

    I have 2 questions,

    1, is there some plan for a lockdown mode where the document gets locked to a certain state? Realtime collaboration is nice, but sometimes I feel a bit limited in my creativity when I see that 4 people from the client team have my file open (for example for dev or product management reference).

    2, what I worry about is the longevity of my files. Can I still open my Figma files in 2022? What if I don't pay for Figma anymore and I want to open a design file from 2018? With the software constantly changing there is an inherent risk my old files won't open anymore. The PSD format has been stable for years and I have a lot of faith in being able to open PSD files. How does the Figma team handle this?

    (P.S. I don't really mind paying for a product. I've spent over €15k+ on software the last few years. I need this software to do business. It's the file format longevity I care about)

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, 24 minutes ago

      Glad to hear you love Figma, Johan!

      1. If you make a file in your drafts folder, no one will see it. Also, you can make your files view only and turn off multiplayer cursors. (Uncheck the "Show Cursors from Other Users" setting.)

      2. Figma will never automatically delete your data unless you specifically request deletion — even if you stop paying. That said, I can totally respect this concern, and to help alleviate it we are working on some ways (ex: an API) to get your data out of Figma.

  • Ben Mathes, 1 hour ago

    As a programmer that often designs prototypes, I miss VCS branching in Figma. Are there plans to implement branches of design files, or groups of files?

    • Dylan FieldDylan Field, a minute ago

      Fun fact: we actually implemented branching a long time ago when we were in alpha and later removed the feature. The reason we removed it was because it was confusing for a lot of our users. I do think it's a powerful feature and would like to find a way to bring it back someday.

  • Thomas Lowry, 15 minutes ago

    There are some good workarounds to nest components within components to give you the ability to have instances of nested components. Is there any plan to have the option to nest components from within the UI so it is more obvious/easier/faster? One of the Sketch features I really like is being able to select the symbols from a drop down and have them sorted based on naming convention.

