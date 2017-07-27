Framer Dynamic Type — Text, now supercharged (framer.com)
42 minutes ago from Jurre Houtkamp, Framer
Hi all!
Today we’re happy to introduce Dynamic Type, a powerful new feature that allows you to go beyond just adding and customizing TextLayer properties. Update text dynamically, create style templates, animate values in real time, and power your designs with real data. More on the feature and its possibilities here —
https://framer.com/?utm_source=designer-news&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=dynamic_type
