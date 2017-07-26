Find a Design Mentor to help you grow (desmentor.com)
5 hours ago from David Simpson, Director of Product Design @ Datto
5 hours ago from David Simpson, Director of Product Design @ Datto
This is great! Thank you!
This is a follow up to a previous thread from Juan Mena. I think it is a really interesting idea to have a list of designers willing to help younger designers in all aspect of their craft. I'm interested if people prefer a Google Doc or putting it in a simple easy to read format like http://desmentor.com.
Any feedback welcome!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now