Does anyone else feel like mobile apps are too cheap to purchase?
3 hours ago from Alex Hoffman, Product Designer
Does anyone else feel this way? I hear people complain about having to spend $1-5 for an app when they probably spent more than that on their vanilla latte. Meanwhile, an app for the desktop computer that is $10 seems incredibly cheap. Thoughts or any related reading material?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now