What do you think of MS's Fluent design system?
5 hours ago from Cristian Moisei, UI Designer @ hyperion.co
Microsoft's visual language feels to me more like an experiment, a concept of what the same old Metro could look like one day or another one of their videos where they show what things could be like in the future, rather than a robust design language to be applied throughout their products and used by windows developers. Nevertheless, I think it's an interesting start and it's a long departure from the days of Vista and Ballmer.
