What’s the impact that a Side Project has on your primary work function? (blog.productdisrupt.com)
6 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer
6 hours ago from Darshan Gajara, Product Designer
The best advice he has on here (it's super good) is to know when to quit. If the goal of a business is ultimately make money/survive, set some basic and realistic short term goals. If the company doesn't get there (or isn't close), move on from it to the next thing.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now