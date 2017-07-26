Get design feedback from guests with a custom shareable link
1 hour ago from Rishabh Saxena, Marketing
Hey DN Community!
We're glad to be launching zipBoard's new feature of sharing a custom link for allowing guests and external stakeholders to review and share feedback on web projects. Guests can be given access to only view the project or to view and leave feedback on the project. There's no need for guests to login or install any software. You can read more about it here: https://blog.zipboard.co/guest-invite-comes-to-zipboard-reviews-ce9d60df43e
Or you can just jump in to the app and see how it works here: https://app.zipboard.co/s/8pCYE
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now