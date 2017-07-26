Get design feedback from guests with a custom shareable link

Hey DN Community!

We're glad to be launching zipBoard's new feature of sharing a custom link for allowing guests and external stakeholders to review and share feedback on web projects. Guests can be given access to only view the project or to view and leave feedback on the project. There's no need for guests to login or install any software. You can read more about it here: https://blog.zipboard.co/guest-invite-comes-to-zipboard-reviews-ce9d60df43e

Or you can just jump in to the app and see how it works here: https://app.zipboard.co/s/8pCYE