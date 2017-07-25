3 comments

  • Juan F. MenaJuan F. Mena, 9 minutes ago

    Posted under ShowDN because it could be considered a project focused on connecting people from our community.

    This effort was inspired by Stephanie Hurlburt, she recently asked about designers interested in making a list like the one she did for engineers. The idea is to help connect mentors and mentees.

    If you're in a position to help, please reply to get added to the list. Even 1 hour per week to answer emails/tweets would help. Share to aspiring designers if needed.

    Thanks!

  • Alejandro DorantesAlejandro Dorantes, 1 minute ago

    Hola Juan, me parece una buena iniciativa si gustas agregarme al listado:

    Alejandro Dorantes / Senior UX/UI @ pulsar.media / http://messinmotion.com

