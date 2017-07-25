List of Designers Willing to Mentor You (twitter.com)
38 minutes ago from Juan F. Mena, UX + IxD @ Disney
Posted under ShowDN because it could be considered a project focused on connecting people from our community.
This effort was inspired by Stephanie Hurlburt, she recently asked about designers interested in making a list like the one she did for engineers. The idea is to help connect mentors and mentees.
If you're in a position to help, please reply to get added to the list. Even 1 hour per week to answer emails/tweets would help. Share to aspiring designers if needed.
Thanks!
Thank you Juan. This is one of the most interesting things I've seen on DN for a while.
Hola Juan, me parece una buena iniciativa si gustas agregarme al listado:
Alejandro Dorantes / Senior UX/UI @ pulsar.media / http://messinmotion.com
