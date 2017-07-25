Knowledge Commons: Community of people working in social sector, solving world problems. (kcommons.org)
1 hour ago from Devesh Kumar, Designer, WhiteShark
Knowledge Commons is a platform for social change. Designed for UNESCO, the community consists of people working in social sector and youth. With discussions, AMA's and debates, this is a home for world problems and solutions.
Read more about its design process here: Link
Knowledge Commons was born with a motive to maintain quality conversations on very specific topics. With the amount of noise that exists on the internet, we wanted to create a "safe space" where individuals could freely voice their opinion (hence the option to post anonymously) and where no preconceived notions (or algorithms) were feeding them information. All content on the platform has been curated by humans and we work hard to ensure quality. This is for the serious minded.
