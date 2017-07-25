Figma 2.0: Now with Prototyping and Developer Handoff (blog.figma.com)
1 hour ago from Jonathan Suh, Designer at Planning Center
1 hour ago from Jonathan Suh, Designer at Planning Center
Things are getting pretty competitive in this space!
Subscribed.
oh boy. sketch is closer and closer to getting ditched every day....
Incredible... I didn't think they'd introduce functionality like this for a while.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now