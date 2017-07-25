23 Adobe will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 (blogs.adobe.com)1 hour ago from Mathieu C., Designer @ mat-u.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now