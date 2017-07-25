How do you handle NDAs while still trying to maintain a well-rounded portfolio?

My current employer had me sign a non-disclosure agreement when I first started working for them. A majority of the work I've done has been client-based so it totally makes sense.

However, now that I'm looking for a new gig and trying to update my portfolio, I'm finding it difficult to round it out with more substantial projects (My current portfolio has a lot of personal/just-for-fun type of work.) What are the best-practices for showing NDA protected work to potential employers?

Some suggestions that I've heard from family/friends: