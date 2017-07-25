How do you handle NDAs while still trying to maintain a well-rounded portfolio?

My current employer had me sign a non-disclosure agreement when I first started working for them. A majority of the work I've done has been client-based so it totally makes sense.

However, now that I'm looking for a new gig and trying to update my portfolio, I'm finding it difficult to round it out with more substantial projects (My current portfolio has a lot of personal/just-for-fun type of work.) What are the best-practices for showing NDA protected work to potential employers?

Some suggestions that I've heard from family/friends:

  • Keep portfolio, but show potential employers your NDA work from your laptop during in-person interviews.

  • Password protect your portfolio (Not a fan of this option because I feel like it might shut out a lot of people that are curious about my work.)

  • Benjamin RogersBenjamin Rogers, 3 minutes ago

    I've done the former before. I had a presentation set up on an iPad I brought and handed it over to them while we talked. They could flip through things and I simply took the iPad back when leaving. I prefer tis method for a few reasons:

    1. There is nothing live on the internet at all - even password protected.
    2. I can control what I show depending on the audience.
    3. It makes for a better meeting. As a collective whole we (me and the presentation) tell a story. I can talk about specific challenges or process in real-time with a live human being, versus sending off a link of work where there is a much more disconnected experience in terms of talking about process/results/etc.

    A friend of mine has teased things in the past... showing logos for the different brands he did work on.... and had a disclaimer on his site to the effect of, "feel free reach out to me to arrange a time to talk and see more of my work". I do something similar to this on part of my current site as well. I've done work for some companies I can't show, but still let people know I did work for them by showing their logos.

