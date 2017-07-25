1 comment

  • Dawid Adach, 41 minutes ago

    Hi, Designers!

    Some time ago we've shared with you MDB - Material Design for Bootstrap UI kit.

    We've received a great feedback and also a few tips on how to develop the product further. The next stop was quite obvious - Angular integration.

    And here we are.

    The framework is still quite fresh and requires a lot of polishing, so we humbly ask for your feedback again.

    Thanks in advance for any comments and opinions!

    0 points