Inconsistent Contacts icon in macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 beta 4 (twitter.com)
4 hours ago from Mathieu C., Designer @ mat-u.com
Why inconsistent? I think they are consistent because principles for designing icons for Mac OS and iOS are different.
I was wondering, because they were a bit more similar before, especially the tabs color order.
The tab ordering is infuriating, it would be so simple for them to be made consistent that I'm sure it will be fixed in the next beta
